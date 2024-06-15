You are here: HomeSports2024 06 15Article 1950944

Sack 'incompetent' Vincent Sowah Odotei from Hearts of Oak - Harry Zakour urges Togbe Afede

Harry Zakour, the former CEO of Hearts of Oak, has urged Togbe Afede XIV to remove Vincent Sowah Odotei from the board due to the team's poor performance in the Ghana Premier League.

Zakour emphasized that Sowah Odotei's presence on the board has been a hindrance to the club's success, especially as they face the threat of relegation.

To secure their Premier League status, Hearts of Oak must emerge victorious in their upcoming match against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

