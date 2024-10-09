You are here: HomeSports2024 10 09Article 1991450

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Saddick Adams fires Black Stars over local players treatment & win against Sudan or forget AFCON

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Saddick Adams shares more insight about black Stars call-up play videoSaddick Adams shares more insight about black Stars call-up

Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist and broadcaster, Saddick Adams, has lambasted the Black Stars management over the treatment of local players in the team.

Adams, popularly known for his outspoken views on Ghana football, expressed his frustration on social media, emphasizing that the team's chances of success at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hang in the balance if local players

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment