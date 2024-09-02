Salah: It was easy. It could have been five or six

Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: www.premierleague.com

Mohamed Salah expressed his satisfaction with Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, but suggested the scoreline could have been even higher.



Salah, who scored his 10th goal in nine appearances at the stadium, also assisted in the first two goals for Luis Diaz.



Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah mentioned the importance of the win for the team’s title ambitions and hinted that it might have been his last game at Old Trafford, as his contract with Liverpool expires in June 2025, and no renewal discussions have taken place yet.