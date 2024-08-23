Salaries in Ethiopian league better than Ghana Premier League – Caleb Amankwah

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Caleb Amankwah, a former defender for Hearts of Oak, has disclosed that the salaries offered in the Ethiopian Premier League surpass those received by players in the Ghana Premier League.



After departing from Hearts of Oak at the beginning of 2023, the ex-Aduana FC player signed with Ethiopian club Commercial Bank FC.



In discussing the financial compensation



for players in Ethiopia relative to their counterparts in Ghana, Amankwah characterized the conditions in Ethiopia as significantly more favorable.



"Regarding salary matters, I can confidently state that Ethiopia offers far superior compensation compared to what players in the Ghana Premier League receive. If the salaries in Ghana were commendable, I would have chosen to remain there instead of moving to Ethiopia," Amankwah remarked, as reported by Asempa FM and noted by footballghana.com.



"In Ethiopia, players do not frequently leave the country to pursue opportunities in other leagues.



For us foreigners, the salaries we earn are quite beneficial, which encourages us to either stay in Ethiopia or seek opportunities in other leagues rather than return to Ghana."