Salifu Ibrahim's agent reveals contract extension situation with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Salifu Ibrahim, aged 23, has played a crucial role for the Accra giants ever since joining them in 2021 from former Ghana Premier League team Eleven Wonders.



Despite his outstanding performances, there is uncertainty surrounding his future as his contract with Hearts of Oak is set to expire in just two months.



Amidst ongoing transfer rumors, Ibrahim's agent, Benedict Asiedu, provided insight into the situation during an interview with Kumasi FM.



Asiedu mentioned that discussions about extending the contract had begun some time ago with Alhaji Akambi, but were halted due to a change in management.



He expressed uncertainty about the club's intentions, stating that if they allow the contract to expire without renewal, he cannot be held responsible if Ibrahim decides not to extend his stay.



The agent emphasized that they are still waiting for a decision from Hearts of Oak, but he will not prolong the contract if they delay until it expires.