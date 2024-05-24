Salim Adams' move to Al Hilal pending personal terms

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Accra Hearts of Oak's spokesperson, Kwame Opare Addo, has verified that the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams to Al Hilal, a Sudanese club, is close to completion, pending the finalization of personal terms.



The agreement between the club and Al Hilal is contingent upon Salim Adams' acceptance of the personal terms proposed by the Sudanese giants. Once these terms are agreed upon, the transfer documents can be concluded.



During an interview with Asempa FM, Opare Addo addressed the situation and provided clarification amidst some controversy.



"The information we have is that Hearts of Oak has engaged in negotiations with Al Hilal to release midfielder Salim Adams.