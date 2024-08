Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

RC Lens has announced that Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has been loaned to AFC Sunderland for the remainder of the season.



The 24-year-old, who garnered interest from multiple clubs in France, chose to pursue an opportunity in England.



Abdul Samed signed with Lens in June 2022 for an estimated fee of €5 million, committing to a



five-year deal. He made his first appearance in August and netted his inaugural goal later that same month.



Although he participated in 39 matches last season, including games in both the Champions League and Europa League, he found himself sidelined.