Samartex CEO calls for increased consultation in the governance of Ghana football

Richard Nsenkyire, CEO of Samartex FC, is advocating for increased participation of club owners and investors in the management of Ghanaian football to strengthen league administration and attract more sponsorship.



His plea comes in the midst of ongoing criticisms of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)'s management of local competitions.



Nsenkyire, recognized for leading FC Samartex 96′ to their first



Ghana Premier League title in the 2023/2024 season, stressed the importance of a more professional approach.



"It is essential to have regular intervention and engagement so that, in addition to the EXCO, club leadership is involved in decision-making on a weekly or periodic basis. Until the congress, individuals do not have the chance to express their ideas to the GFA's leadership," he stated to 3Sports.



"It is not only about financial investment, but also about improving the quality of the Ghana Premier League and operating in a more professional manner, as our counterparts in other nations do.



"We must increase our interaction with the GFA leadership on a regular basis, not just during the annual congress meetings."