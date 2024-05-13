Samartex GM accuses individuals of using 'dark arts' to frustrate club's title hopes

Sports News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samartex General Manager, Edmund Ackah, has accused certain individuals within the football community of trying to hinder the club's quest to win the Ghana Premier League for the first time.



Ackah claims that these individuals are employing deceitful tactics and malicious intentions to undermine Samartex, despite only having five matches left in the season.



On Oyerepa FM, he expressed his view that these people lack intelligence and believe they can outsmart Samartex with their deceptive strategies.



Currently leading the league by seven points, Samartex will secure the championship title if they win their next three games against Bofoakwa Tano, Heart of Lions, and Bibiani Gold Stars. Nations FC is the closest competitor in second place, followed by Accra Lions and Aduana FC.



Last season's champions, Medeama, are trailing by nine points, while Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak are further behind with deficits of 12 and 14 points, respectively.



Despite the obstacles, Ackah remains confident in Samartex's triumph and asserts that his intelligence surpasses those attempting to undermine the team's success.



He boldly states, "Inform those individuals that Edmund Ackah, the man in charge of Samartex, is too astute and clever for those who believe they can surpass us and claim the league title."