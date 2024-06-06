You are here: HomeSports2024 06 06Article 1947419

Source: Footballghana

Samartex’ base in Samreboi contributed to their Ghana Premier League triumph – Wilson Arthur

Wilson Arthur Wilson Arthur

FC Samartex 1996's success in the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League can be attributed to their remote location, as stated by Skyy FC Bankroller Wilson Arthur.

In an interview with Citi Sports, the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Management Committee highlighted the team's unexpected triumph in only their second season in the top flight.

With two games left in the season, Samartex currently holds a nine-point lead over second-placed Aduana FC.

Alongside praising the squad's quality, Wilson Arthur emphasized the significant role played by their base in Samreboi, located in the tropical rainforest region of Ghana's Western-North Region, in their remarkable campaign.

