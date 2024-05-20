Samartex beat Bofoakwa Tano 3-0 to stay top of league table

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samartex's chances of clinching the Ghana Premier League title have been significantly boosted after a convincing 3-0 triumph over Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday.



The team has displayed exceptional performance throughout the 2023/24 league season and has maintained their top form.



Today, they faced Bofoakwa Tano in their Week 30 fixture at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena. Samartex FC took control of the game right from the start, scoring their first goal just 15 minutes into the match through Baba Hamadu Musah.



Subsequent goals from Osei Wusu and Bowakye Owusu secured a comprehensive victory. With this win, Samartex remains at the summit of the league standings, holding a seven-point lead.



On the other hand, Bofoakwa Tano continues to struggle in the league as they battle to avoid relegation.