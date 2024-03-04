Samartex clash with Nations FC called off due to heavy downpour

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

The Ghana Premier League match day 19 fixture between Samartex and Nations FC has been postponed due to heavy rainfall in Sameraboi.



Samartex, who currently leads the domestic top-flight table, were scheduled to host Nations FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex this afternoon.



However, officials have determined that the pitch is unsuitable for play and have decided to reschedule the match.



The game will now take place tomorrow at 10 am at the same venue. Samartex, known as the Timber giants, currently sit at the top of the table with 35 points, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Aduana Stars.



Meanwhile, Nations FC occupies the 5th position in the Ghana Premier League table with 27 points.