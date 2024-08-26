Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu elated with second leg win over Victoria Utd after tough contest

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Nurudeen Amadu, the head coach of FC Samartex, has conveyed his satisfaction following his team's second leg triumph over Victoria United in the CAF Champions League on Sunday afternoon.



The match, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw only a single goal scored.



A lone effort from Isaac Afful in the 8th minute of the first half secured a



1-0 victory for FC Samartex.



In a post-match interview, Coach Nurudeen Amadu acknowledged the challenging nature of the contest.



He expressed that his team could take pride in their victory at the conclusion of the match.



“We expected it to be a tough match. This is how they performed in their home game. We recognize that we have much to learn moving forward. It was a challenging encounter, but the key takeaway is that we emerged victorious,” stated Coach Nurudeen Amadu.



With a 2-0 aggregate win over Victoria United, FC Samartex is now set to prepare for a matchup against Raja Casablanca from Morocco in the second round of the qualifiers for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.