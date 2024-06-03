Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu eyes seasoned players for CAF Champions League challenge

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu recognizes the importance of bringing in experienced players for their upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.



Having guided the team to their maiden Ghana Premier League victory and qualification for the continental tournament, Amadu is aware of the unique obstacles they will encounter in Africa.



He is confident that seasoned players, can leave a mark in the competition.



Amadu aims to emulate the success of Medeama, who advanced to the group stage in their debut CAF Champions League appearance, and Dreams FC, who reached the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.