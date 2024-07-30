Samartex confirm Accra Sports Stadium as home venue for CAF Champions League campaign

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Ghanaian champions Samartex have been granted permission by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host their CAF Champions League matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Samartex, who emerged victorious in the Ghana Premier League last season, will be representing the country in the prestigious CAF competition.



They are set to face Cameroonian champions, Victoria United FC,



with the first leg scheduled for August 18, 2024, at the Omnisport Stadium, followed by the return leg in Ghana on August 25.



The club has officially announced the Accra Sports Stadium as their designated home ground for the tournament.



Samartex is determined to leave a mark in their debut CAF Champions League campaign and is currently undergoing preparations in the Eastern Region (Akropong) for the upcoming season.



The winner of the tie will advance to the second preliminary round, where they could potentially meet Moroccan powerhouse Raja Club Athletic in a bid to secure a spot in the group stages.