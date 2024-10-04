Samartex congratulate defender Isaac Afful for earning Black Stars invite

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex have congratulated defender Isaac Afful for his selection in Otto Addo's latest Black Stars squad, which is preparing for the important 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.



Afful, one of just two locally-based players in the 25-man roster alongside Asante Kotoko's goalkeeper Frederick Asare, has impressed Black Stars coach Otto Addo with his outstanding performances in the league.



In a social media announcement, Samartex shared their pride: “Outstanding left-back Isaac Afful has received his first call-up to the Black Stars, thanks to his exceptional play at FC Samartex. He will be joining the team for the upcoming matches against Sudan. Congratulations, Afful.”