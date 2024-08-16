You are here: HomeSports2024 08 16Article 1970558

Sports News of Friday, 16 August 2024

    

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samartex face tough test in CAF Champions League debut

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Coach Nuru Amadu has been preparing his team for the challenging match in Cameroon Coach Nuru Amadu has been preparing his team for the challenging match in Cameroon

Ghanaian champions Samartex will kick off their first-ever CAF Champions League campaign this Sunday against Cameroonian titleholders Victoria United FC.

Fresh from winning their maiden Ghana Premier League title, Samartex is aiming to make a strong impression on the continental stage.

Coach Nuru Amadu has been preparing his team for the challenging match in Cameroon.

Victoria United, also coming off a domestic victory, will be determined to start their Champions League journey with a win.

The first leg promises to be a competitive encounter, with both teams eager to secure an advantage for the return fixture.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment