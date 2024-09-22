You are here: HomeSports2024 09 22Article 1984604

Samartex president backs team after CAF Champions League exit: "All is not lost"

Dr. Richard Kwaku Duah Nsenkyire Dr. Richard Kwaku Duah Nsenkyire

Samartex president Dr. Richard Kwaku Duah Nsenkyire has expressed his support for his team after their elimination from the CAF Champions League, following a 2-0 loss to Raja Casablanca in Morocco.

This defeat resulted in a 4-2 aggregate score, marking the end of their first venture in Africa's premier club tournament.

In a post-match address to his players, Dr. Nsenkyire commended their hard work despite the unfavorable result and urged them to see this experience as a chance for growth.

