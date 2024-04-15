Samartex's Evans Osei Wusu wins Ghana Premier League Player of the Month award

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samartex 1996 attacker, Evans Osei Wusu, has emerged as the recipient of the prestigious NASCO Player of the Month award for his exceptional performance during February and March 2024.



Outshining his competitors, including Blessing Asuman Dankwah from Accra Lions, Asamoah Boateng Afriyie from Nations FC, and Agyenim Boateng Mensah from Dreams FC, Osei Wusu showcased his talent by scoring five goals in six Ghana Premier League matches for Samartex, who are currently in the race for the title.



As a testament to his remarkable skills, Osei Wusu will be presented with a 42-inch NASCO television set courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited, solidifying his position as a standout player in Ghanaian football.



Furthermore, in addition to his goal-scoring prowess, Osei Wusu also received two NASCO Player of the Match awards, further highlighting his impact on the field.



With the Ghana Premier League campaign still ongoing, the forward will strive to maintain his exceptional form for the remainder of the season.