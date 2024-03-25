Samartex secures 2-1 victory over Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Evans Osei Wusu netted twice during matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League, helping Samartex FC further solidify their position at the top of the standings.



The former Ghana youth international found the back of the net twice against Hearts of Oak at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, putting an end to the latter's unbeaten streak.



Osei Wusu opened the scoring in the 25th minute after Francis Gyetuah won the ball from Liventius Arthur in the penalty area and delivered a cross that he headed past Richard Attah.



In the 77th minute, Hamza Issah scored a close-range rebound to level the score for Hearts of Oak, marking their first goal of the match after creating numerous chances.



However, Aboubakar Outtara's squad couldn't maintain their lead for long, as Osei Wusu capitalized on a long pass from his defense to beat Richard Attah and secure the victory.



This win extends FC Samartex's lead in the Ghana Premier League standings.



Hearts had been in exceptional form under the leadership of the Ivorian coach, remaining undefeated in the five matches he had overseen prior to the loss against Samartex.