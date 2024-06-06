Samartex will dominate Ghana football – Wilson Arthur

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Summary

FC Samartex's rapid ascent in Ghanaian football has impressed Wilson Arthur, the chairman of the MTN FA Cup Management Committee, who foresees a sustained period of dominance for the team.



The club's impressive journey culminated in winning their first Ghana Premier League title, achieved in just their second season in the top division.



Samreboi-based Samartex secured their historic victory with a narrow 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday.



Arthur, who is also the owner of Skyy FC, confidently expressed his belief in Samartex's continued success in Ghanaian football.