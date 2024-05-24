You are here: HomeSports2024 05 24Article 1942130

Footballghana

Samartex will win the Ghana Premier League title – Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Agyemang Badu Agyemang Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, former Black Stars midfielder, has expressed his strong belief that Samartex 1996 is on track to secure the Ghana Premier League (GPL) title in the 2023/24 season.

Badu credits the team's success to their strategic recruitment, which has greatly improved their performance.

Speaking in an interview with Services Radio in Sunyani, Badu praised the management of Samartex for establishing a solid foundation that has contributed to the team's current position in the league.

With only three games remaining, Badu confidently predicts that Samartex will emerge as champions, with a 98% certainty.

