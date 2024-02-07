Samira Bawumia commends digital transformation's impact on Ghana's progress

Technology & Innovation of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mrs. Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of the Republic, lauded Ghana's significant transformation under a digital revolution led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, GNA reports.



Speaking at the 70th-anniversary celebration of OLA Senior High School in Ho, she emphasized the positive changes brought about by the government's commitment to digitize various processes.



Mrs. Bawumia highlighted the successful development of national identification and digital address systems, a national payments platform, and the interoperability of mobile-based payment systems. These initiatives contribute to an efficient and accountable public sector, reducing corruption.



"Digiatalization is helping the nation to find better ways of solving problems in governance and society. With digitization, we get new and more efficient ways of doing things," she stated, praising the strides towards efficiency and transparency in the nation's economy and governance.



The Second Lady emphasized how the digital revolution has opened doors for young entrepreneurs, especially with the Mobile Money Interoperability system. This system has facilitated access to online marketplaces, expanding market reach and encouraging innovation in digital commerce.



Mrs. Bawumia also highlighted the positive impact of digitalization on education, with schools benefiting from free internet access and other offerings. She congratulated OLA Girls for winning the 2023 National Cybersecurity Challenge and expressed a commitment to work with the old students' association to enhance technology and entrepreneurial education.



During the event, awards and citations were presented to deserving individuals, and the school authorities raised concerns about infrastructure challenges and inadequate staff. They appealed to the government for support in areas like classrooms, dining halls, dormitories, and requested school buses and utility vehicles.



Earlier in the day, the Second Lady laid the foundation stone for a 700-bed dormitory block for the school, pledging support for the project's completion.