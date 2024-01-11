Sammy Anim Addo supports grassroots football in Kwahu Osubeng and nearby communities

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Anim Addo, a former member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has committed himself to playing a frontal role in the development of grassroots football in his hometown, Kwahu Osubeng and nearby communities in the Eastern Region.



In light of this, Sammy Anim Addo has donated important football equipment to football clubs in Osubeng and its surrounding communities.



The items presented by the renowned football administrator to the communities include cash, trophies, medals, and footballs, among other key equipment necessary for the development of the game.



Sammy Anim made the donation during a visit to his hometown where he graced the Osubeng Xmas Gala with Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Yeboah.



Anim and Yeboah spent time with young footballers from various communities and shared with them nuggets of wisdom necessary for growth.



Sammy Anim Addo shared a social media post on Thursday, 11 January 2024 which captures key highlights of the events in his hometown during the festive period.



He promised to undertake more such activities to help the talented footballers in the area nurture and grow their talent.



