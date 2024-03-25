Samuel Boadu groomed my players to be better - Desmond Ofei

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Desmond Ofei, the coach of the Black Satellites, has expressed his appreciation for the impact Samuel Boadu has had on the team's progress.



Ofei, who previously worked as Boadu's assistant, praised the strong foundation laid by the former Hearts of Oak coach before Ofei took over as the head coach of the Ghana U-20 team.



The team, under the guidance of the Belgian-trained coach, achieved success by winning gold at the 13th African Games in the men's football category. Ofei acknowledged Boadu's role in establishing a solid base for the team's accomplishments.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Ofei credited Boadu for his support and guidance, stating that Boadu's expertise in Ghanaian football was instrumental in their victory.



He also commended Boadu's successful track record with clubs like Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea, recognizing his valuable contributions to Ghanaian football.



The Black Satellites emerged victorious in the final of the men's football tournament, defeating Uganda 1-0 with Jerry Afriyie's goal in the 90th minute.