Samuel Inkoom breaks silence on allegations of being wanted by police over visa fraud

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, has broken the silence on reportedly being on the wanted list by police for being involved in a visa scandal.



Inkoom in a video sighted by GhanaWeb addressed the viral issue, clarifying that he has not been involved in the alleged fraud and that he is not on the Police wanted list.



"There's an artwork going around on social media with somebody claiming something against me. I've already managed to contact the headquarters of the Police in Cantonment. They told me this is not from them and this is not official and they cannot do such a thing."



Samuel Inkoom was allegedly wanted by Cantonment police for duping some people into getting them visas to the Netherlands.



Inkoom is currently on retirement and has embarked on a project to help young players achieve their dreams of becoming professional players.



He launched his player agency and is currently making significant progress is setting up his academy.





