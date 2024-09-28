You are here: HomeSports2024 09 28Article 1986797

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Inkoom seeks time to repay alleged fraudulent amount

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samuel Inkoom Samuel Inkoom

Former Ghanaian footballer Samuel Inkoom has sought an extension from the Kwabenya Circuit Court until October 31 to repay an alleged US$8,000 he defrauded from two individuals.

Inkoom, who was part of the U-20 World Cup-winning team in 2009 and played in the 2010 World Cup, appeared in court for the second time facing charges of fraud.

During

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment