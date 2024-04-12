Samuel Inkoom warns against kicking Andre Ayew out of the Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Inkoom, a former Black Stars defender, has emphasized the importance of having senior players like Andre Ayew in the Black Stars team to maintain a sense of balance.



Despite recent challenges faced by the team, including early exits from major tournaments, Inkoom believes that Ayew's leadership is crucial in motivating and guiding the younger players.



Inkoom stresses the significance of experienced players in the team to provide encouragement and support to emerging talents.



He highlights the need for a blend of youth and experience within the squad for optimal performance.



Inkoom and Ayew previously played together in the Ghana U20 team that clinched victory in the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2009.