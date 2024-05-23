Samuel Owusu sent off in New York City FC II’s US Open match

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian defender Samuel Owusu received a red card in the 55th minute as New York City FC II suffered a 3-0 loss to New Mexico United in the US Open Cup.



The first goal was scored by Avionne Flanagan in the 50th minute, assisted by Marco Micaletto.



Owusu's red card left New York City FC II with ten men for the remainder of the match.



New Mexico United took advantage of the situation, scoring their second goal in the 65th minute through Talen Maples. Anthony Herbert sealed the victory with a goal in the 86th minute.