Samuel Takyi suffers defeat in Paris 2024 Olympics Qualifiers

Boxing News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Samuel Takyi, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, lost his first fight in the World Qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



He lost 0-5 to Shion Nishiyana, his Japanese opponent, in the Men's Light Welterweight - 63.5Kg Boxing Road to Paris2024 Olympic Games at the WQT ongoing in Busto Arsizio, Italy.



Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) MEDIA's social media platform described this loss as a sad day for Ghana Amateur boxing.



Meanwhile, Alfred Kotey, Anatu Mohammed, Jonathan Tetteh, and Samuel Takyi are out, and Theo Allotey is the only winner so far among the four Ghanaians.



Female Flyweight Janet Acquah and heavyweight Mark Kodjovi Ahindjo are yet to climb the ring.