Samuel Takyi turns pro with Streetwise Management

Samuel Takyi, the Olympic Bronze Medalist, has officially transitioned into the realm of professional boxing, signing with Streetwise Management, an esteemed international managerial agency.



Takyi, who clinched his first international medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, joins a roster of talented young boxers under his new management.



In a statement, Takyi expressed gratitude for his journey in amateur boxing, acknowledging the support of those who aided him along the way. He highlighted his historic achievement at the Tokyo Olympics, where he secured a Bronze medal for Ghana, as a pivotal moment in his career.



The 23-year-old athlete conveyed appreciation to key figures such as Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, and Mr. Kwasi Ofori Asare, Head coach of the Black Bombers, along with all stakeholders who contributed to his development.



Looking ahead, Takyi is determined to make his mark in the professional boxing arena, expressing his commitment to winning a world title for Ghana. His recent gold medal win at the African Games in Accra underscores his potential and readiness for this new phase in his career.



