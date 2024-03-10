Sancho scores first goal in Bundesliga return with Dortmund

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Borussia Dortmund's winger on loan, Jadon Sancho, made a significant impact in the Bundesliga with an impressive goal, marking his first since his return to the German league.



Coach Edin Terzić's team, with one victory in their last three league games, aimed to capitalize on the momentum gained from their previous 2-0 win against Union Berlin.



Sancho was given a chance to show off the skills that won him praise during his first tenure in Germany, as he was selected to start in the lineup for the game.



During match day 25 against Werder Bremen on Saturday, Dortmund took the lead with a goal from Donyell Malen, who skillfully adjusted himself to score from a rebound with an exciting overhead kick just after the 60-minute mark.



Seven minutes later, Sancho impressed the traveling fans with a remarkable solo goal. Starting from the left, he utilized his speed to surpass a Werder Bremen defender twice before approaching the goal and slotting the ball in from an angle.



Despite his achievement, Sancho appeared nonchalant in his celebration, casually jogging away before being joined by his teammates.



This goal marked the first for the Manchester United loanee in eight Bundesliga matches, and he hopes it serves as a precursor to better performances in the future.



Sancho has faced challenges in his return to Germany, primarily due to being played in wide positions instead of his preferred number 10 role.