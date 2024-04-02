Sarah Koomson sets national women’s 5000m record at Texas Relays

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Sarah Koomson made history in the Women’s 5000m event at the 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, held from 27–30 March at the Texas-Mike A. Myers Stadium in the United States.



Koomson's time of 16:25.28 is pending official ratification and is poised to break Ghana’s long-standing record set by Millicent Boadi in July 1999 by an impressive margin of 5.98 seconds.



Competing for West Texas A&M University, Koomson finished in 6th place in the event, following behind strong opponents such as Nia Clatworthy of Lamar University, Anastacia Chepkorir of Texas Tech University, Eva Jess of the University of Texas, Florance Uwajeneza (her schoolmate), and Elizabeth Leachman of Boerne Champion who secured the top positions.



Moreover, another Ghanaian athlete and Koomson’s schoolmate, Deborah Acheampong, demonstrated her skills at the 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in the Women’s 100m Timed event.



Acheampong achieved a respectable 13th-place finish with a time of 11.66 seconds, trailing just 0.14 seconds behind the eventual winner, Kaylen Fletcher of UCLA.