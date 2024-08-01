Saudi 2034 plans include stadium 350m above ground

Sports News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: BBC

Saudi Arabia has submitted plans to host the 2034 World Cup, including building 11 new stadiums.



Among them is a unique stadium in the unbuilt city of Neom, set 350 meters above ground and accessible only by high-speed lifts and driverless vehicles.



The country aims to diversify its economy with projects like 'The Line.' The bid, which is uncontested, includes eight stadiums in Riyadh, with the 92,760-seat King Salman International Stadium hosting the opening game and final.



Other matches will be held in Jeddah, Al Khobar, and Abha. FIFA will confirm the hosts on December 11.