Saudi Arabia confirm transfer for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior this summer

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

This summer, the connection between Saudi Arabia and Vinicius Junior was a prominent topic in Madrid, with Al-Ahli expressing interest in securing a deal. Director Khaled Al-Issa revealed that negotiations were underway for the Brazilian player.



In an interview with Kora Rotana, as reported by El Chiringuito, Al-Issa mentioned his goal of acquiring a high-profile signing, including Vinicius.



However, he noted that discussions were interrupted due to a shift in the situation regarding players in the Saudi Pro League.