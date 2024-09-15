Saudi Arabia winger in intensive care after fall

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: BBC

Saudi Arabian international player Fahad Al-Muwallad is currently in intensive care following a fall from his apartment balcony in Dubai. His club, Al-Shabab, reported that the incident took place on Thursday at the residence of the 30-year-old athlete.



Local authorities have verified that Al-Muwallad, who has made 78 appearances for his national team, "fell from the balcony of his second-floor apartment."



The statement also mentioned that "investigations are underway, and the relevant authorities will be updated on the findings once the inquiries are concluded."