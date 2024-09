Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Prince Tagoe, a former international player for Ghana, received a warm reception upon his return to Saudi Arabia, where he visited his old club, Al Ettifaq FC.



Tagoe played for the club from 2007 to 2009, contributing significantly to their 2009 AFC Champions League run by scoring eight goals in six matches.



During his visit, he was honored with a recognition plaque and an Al-Ettifaq jersey.