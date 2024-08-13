You are here: HomeSports2024 08 13Article 1969694

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Saudi clubs set to compete with Leicester City for Jordan Ayew

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jordan Ayew Jordan Ayew

Multiple clubs from Saudi Arabia are reportedly preparing to compete with Leicester City for the acquisition of Jordan Ayew, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon.

These clubs have presented lucrative financial offers to entice Ayew to transition from England to the Saudi Pro League.

Crystal Palace is reportedly seeking approximately £10 million for the 32-year-old forward, who

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment