Save Ghana Football demonstration wasn't necessary – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has voiced his disagreement with the Save Ghana Football demonstration held in February, asserting that it was unnecessary.



The demonstration, organized by a group of journalists and attended by hundreds of football enthusiasts, aimed to highlight the perceived decline in Ghanaian football and advocate for changes in football governance.



Despite the presentation of a 15-point petition to Parliament, the Sports Ministry, and the Ghana Football Association during the demonstration, Nyantakyi believes that the protest could have been avoided.



“I don’t agree with the Save Ghana Football demonstration. The protest was not necessary. They should have just put the petition on paper and sent it to the GFA,” Nyantakyi said during an interview with Onua TV.



The catalyst for the Save Ghana Football demonstration was Ghana's disappointing performance and early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Nyantakyi acknowledged the decline in Ghanaian football since his departure, citing a consistent pattern of early exits from major tournaments since 2019.