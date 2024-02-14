You are here: HomeSports2024 02 14Article 1916777

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

'Save Ghana Football' protesters demand transformation of Ghana's football

Some Ghanaians, through the 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration held on February 14, 2024, expressed their frustration with the management of football in Ghana.

Organised by renowned Ghanaian journalists, the demonstration was triggered by the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 AFCON, where they exited in the first round of the tournament.

The protest involved submitting petitions at the Ghana Football Association headquarters and the Parliament of Ghana.

Here are some concerns raised by the protesters:





