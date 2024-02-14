'Save Ghana Football' protesters demand transformation of Ghana's football

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Saddick Adams (middle) is one of the leaders of the demonstration

Some Ghanaians, through the 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration held on February 14, 2024, expressed their frustration with the management of football in Ghana.



Organised by renowned Ghanaian journalists, the demonstration was triggered by the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 AFCON, where they exited in the first round of the tournament.



The protest involved submitting petitions at the Ghana Football Association headquarters and the Parliament of Ghana.



Here are some concerns raised by the protesters:





If you're not playing for his team or his friends' team, you won't be called - Alhaji Grunsah #SaveGhanaFootball pic.twitter.com/hgxZyhptsn — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) February 14, 2024