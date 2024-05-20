Saying thank you to Roy Hodgson not enough – Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew expresses his gratitude towards Roy Hodgson for the significant impact he has had on his career.



Ayew acknowledges that simply saying thank you would not suffice to appreciate all that Hodgson has done for him over the years.



Initially brought to the club on loan in 2018, Ayew was later signed permanently by Hodgson the following year.



Despite experiencing a decrease in playing time since the arrival of manager Oliver Glasner, Ayew continues to acknowledge Hodgson's instrumental role in his success in England.



Ayew commends Glasner for his impressive performance as the new manager, but emphasizes that Hodgson's contributions to both the club and his personal career cannot be understated.



Ayew's exceptional performances throughout the season have earned him accolades such as the club's Player of the Month in August and February, as well as four goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.