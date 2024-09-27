Scheffler-Kim spat as US surge to 5-0 lead

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: BBC

Scottie Scheffler and South Korea's Tom Kim had a heated exchange during the United States' dominant 5-0 start against the International team at the Presidents Cup.



The top-ranked Scheffler, alongside Russell Henley, secured a 3&2 victory over Kim and Im Sung-jae, contributing to the Americans winning all four opening fourballs in Canada.



Tensions rose when Kim celebrated a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-three seventh with a fist pump and a loud "let’s go."