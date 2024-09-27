You are here: HomeSports2024 09 27Article 1986575

Source: BBC

Scheffler-Kim spat as US surge to 5-0 lead

Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler are friends off the course Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler are friends off the course

Scottie Scheffler and South Korea's Tom Kim had a heated exchange during the United States' dominant 5-0 start against the International team at the Presidents Cup.

The top-ranked Scheffler, alongside Russell Henley, secured a 3&2 victory over Kim and Im Sung-jae, contributing to the Americans winning all four opening fourballs in Canada.

Tensions rose when Kim celebrated a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-three seventh with a fist pump and a loud "let’s go."

