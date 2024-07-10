Scoring at Euro 2024 a big moment of pride for my family - Kwadwo Duah

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Kwadwo Duah, an international player for Switzerland with Ghanaian roots, has highlighted the significant importance of scoring in the 2024 European Championship, describing it as a pivotal moment for his family.



Hailing from London with Ghanaian descent, Duah relocated to Switzerland at a young age. He made his senior international debut in June during a friendly match against Estonia, marking



the beginning of his impactful journey with the Swiss national team.



Given a starting position in Switzerland's Euro 2024 lineup against Hungary, he scored their first goal in a 3-1 victory, a moment of immense joy and family pride.



"It was a significant moment for my family and myself. Not everyone gets to score the first goal for Switzerland in a European Championship, and we were all overjoyed," he shared with the BBC.



"I was born in London, but we no longer have family there. My parents were in Ghana, but they had the opportunity to move to England for a better life."



Currently playing for Ludogoret Razgrad in Bulgaria, Duah was an unused substitute as Switzerland faced a heartbreaking loss to England in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.