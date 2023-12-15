Scoring early helped us - Mohammed Kudus on Frieburg game

Sports News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus has indicated that the early goal scored by West Ham United in the game against SC Freiburg played a key role in their win.



The Black Stars poster boy started for the English Premier League side on Thursday night in the final round of games in Group A in the Europa League.



In the game played at the London Stadium, Mohammed Kudus scored in the 14th minute to give West Ham United the lead after an assist from Edson Alvarez.



Later in the 42nd minute, Edson Alvarez also got his name on the scoresheet to seal a 2-0 win for the Hammers against SC Freiburg.



Speaking after the game, Mohammed Kudus said although the game was tough, West Ham United were prepared.



He noted that getting the goals in the first half helped to get the win.



“We knew they would come in strong but we were also prepared so it's good we got the goals early. We now focus on the game,” Mohammed Kudus said.