'Scotland's capacity for self-sabotage delivers fresh horror'

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: BBC

Following Scotland's 3-2 loss to Poland, defender Grant Hanley was seen pacing near the halfway line, resembling someone who had indulged a bit too much at the pub.



He appeared somewhat dazed and slightly unsteady. Eventually, his teammates came to his side and escorted him away, likely to a place of reflection.



Battling against the formidable Robert Lewandowski was a monumental challenge for a Scotland team known for conceding goals; however, aside from his penalty, Lewandowski was largely subdued and managed, not the dominant force he usually is.