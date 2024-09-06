You are here: HomeSports2024 09 06Article 1977935

Source: BBC

'Scotland's capacity for self-sabotage delivers fresh horror'

Poland secured a 3-2 victory against Scotland

Following Scotland's 3-2 loss to Poland, defender Grant Hanley was seen pacing near the halfway line, resembling someone who had indulged a bit too much at the pub.

He appeared somewhat dazed and slightly unsteady. Eventually, his teammates came to his side and escorted him away, likely to a place of reflection.

Battling against the formidable Robert Lewandowski was a monumental challenge for a Scotland team known for conceding goals; however, aside from his penalty, Lewandowski was largely subdued and managed, not the dominant force he usually is.

