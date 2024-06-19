'Scotland's soft touches must become hard cases again'

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: BBC

Do you remember how Scotland triumphed over Spain, Norway, and Georgia, securing their spot in Euro 2024 and igniting the passion of the Tartan Army like never before?



Scotland became the darlings of European football during that time, and what an incredible period it was.



In five matches, they emerged victorious in all of them. Scotland faced formidable opponents like Rodri, Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, yet only conceded one goal from a penalty.



Their style of play was dynamic and captivating. Even when they faced challenges, they persevered and emerged triumphant. They were a force to be reckoned with, displaying unwavering determination under the guidance of Steve Clarke.