'Scotland stunned, sickened, suckered and out of Euros'

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: BBC

Steve Clarke lingered at the edge of his technical area, resembling a man observing a disaster zone.



Angus Gunn lay flat on his back in the penalty area, Jack Hendry knelt near the halfway line, and others were either doubled over or standing motionless in disbelief.



The 1-0 loss to Hungary meant Scotland's Euro 2024 dreams were shattered, leaving them stunned and defeated.



The footballing gods seemed to revel in tormenting Scotland once more, as the cruel game unfolded in the dying moments of added time.



Desperation was palpable as Scotland pushed forward with almost all their players, risking an unbalanced formation.