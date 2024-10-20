Scott wins 200m freestyle at Shanghai World Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: BBC

Duncan Scott from Great Britain secured first place in the men's 200m freestyle on the final day of the short course World Cup in Shanghai.



The 27-year-old excelled in the latter part of the race, finishing with a time of 1:40.92. Australia's Edward Sommerville took second place with a time of 1:42.14, while Lithuania's Danas Rapsys finished third at 1:42.35.



Scott expressed his satisfaction, stating, "It’s been a challenging three days, especially with such a strong competition. I’m really pleased to have won." He also noted the difficulty of the heats and finals, emphasizing their demanding nature.