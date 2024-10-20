You are here: HomeSports2024 10 20Article 1996172

Source: BBC

Scott wins 200m freestyle at Shanghai World Cup

Duncan Scott from Great Britain secured first place in the men's 200m freestyle on the final day of the short course World Cup in Shanghai.

The 27-year-old excelled in the latter part of the race, finishing with a time of 1:40.92. Australia's Edward Sommerville took second place with a time of 1:42.14, while Lithuania's Danas Rapsys finished third at 1:42.35.

Scott expressed his satisfaction, stating, "It’s been a challenging three days, especially with such a strong competition. I’m really pleased to have won." He also noted the difficulty of the heats and finals, emphasizing their demanding nature.

