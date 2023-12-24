Scouts' delighted as Legionary Soccer Academy clinches Ahenfo Peace and Love Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sesame Ltd's Ensar Ozdemir, hailing from Turkey and Europe, witnessed a thrilling spectacle as Legionary Soccer Academy triumphed in the 1st Edition of the Ahenfo Peace and Love Cup in Cape Coast, organized by the Legionary Soccer Academy in partnership with Mr. Emmanuel Awuku's Zenith Sports and Events Management in Australia and Football Youth Talents Management in the UK.



In a showdown that showcased football prowess, Legionary Soccer Academy claimed the 1st position, securing the coveted trophy, gold medals, certificates, and a calendar.



Krodua All Stars emerged as the 2nd position team, celebrating their success with a trophy, silver medals, certificates, and a calendar.



Nsakina FC secured the 3rd position, earning a trophy, bronze medals, certificates, and a calendar. Nyamedom United, the 4th position team, received certificates, a calendar, and a football.



Individual brilliance shone as Adonejah Nyaley from Legionary Soccer Academy clinched both the Goal King and Best Player awards. Herbert Addai Esaah of Krodua All Stars earned the title of Best Goalkeeper.



In a thrilling clash, Legionary Soccer Academy defeated Krodua All Stars 3-1, claiming the championship. Meanwhile, NSAKINA secured the third position by triumphing over Nyamedom with a 1-0 victory.



The Ahenfo Peace and Love Cup not only celebrated football excellence but also served as a scouting tournament, showcasing the talent nurtured by Legionary Soccer Academy.



This event, organized in collaboration with international sports agencies, exemplifies the global reach and impact of football tournaments in fostering camaraderie and talent development.



