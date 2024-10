Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

A new group of Black Galaxies players has begun their training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



This camp is an essential part of the evaluation and selection process overseen by head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



The goal is to identify players who will be integral to the team for the upcoming Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers against Nigeria.